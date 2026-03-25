Tradewind Aviation Expands Northeast Service with New Routes from Hanscom Field

Tradewind Aviation is expanding its Northeast network with new scheduled service from Hanscom Field (BED) to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, highlighting continued demand for alternative airport options and premium regional travel.

The new routes will launch June 18, offering multiple daily roundtrip flights between the Boston-area reliever airport and the two popular coastal destinations.

The service is designed to provide a faster and more streamlined alternative to traditional commercial travel through Boston Logan International Airport. Passengers will depart from a private terminal at Hanscom Field, allowing for reduced processing times and simplified boarding procedures.

Flights will be operated using Pilatus PC-12 aircraft, with a flight time of approximately 30 minutes, targeting both leisure travelers and second-home owners traveling within the region.

For airport operators, the expansion underscores the growing role of reliever airports and private terminals in absorbing demand and offering differentiated passenger experiences. The model reduces congestion at primary hubs while catering to travelers seeking convenience and time savings.

The move also reflects broader shifts in regional aviation, where hybrid models combining private aviation convenience with per-seat pricing are gaining traction.

Tradewind said the expansion follows strong demand in the Northeast, with increased bookings driving the transition of some seasonal routes to year-round service.

The new service is expected to strengthen connectivity between the Boston region and key leisure destinations while supporting continued growth in premium and alternative air travel options.