Porter Airlines to Anchor New Montreal Metropolitan Airport with 12 Routes

Porter Airlines will serve as the launch carrier at the new Montreal Metropolitan Airport (MET), introducing 12 nonstop routes across Canada as the airport begins commercial operations.

Service is scheduled to begin June 15, positioning the newly redeveloped airport as an alternative gateway for the Montreal region with a focus on efficiency and passenger experience.

The initial network will connect Montreal to destinations across the country, including major markets such as Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Halifax, along with regional and seasonal routes throughout eastern Canada.

Airport officials said the new terminal has been designed with a compact layout and streamlined passenger flow to reduce processing times and improve the overall travel experience. The facility emphasizes faster movement from curb to gate, reflecting a growing trend toward smaller, more efficient terminal designs.

For Porter, the launch represents a significant expansion of its Montreal presence, with capacity in the region expected to increase substantially during peak summer travel. The airline will operate from both MET and Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, giving passengers additional options and flexibility.

The addition of service at MET is supported by a broader fleet expansion strategy, including the introduction of Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, enabling longer-range routes and higher-capacity operations alongside its existing regional fleet.

The new airport also benefits from partnerships with regional carriers, supporting improved connectivity to smaller markets across Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

For airport operators, the launch highlights an emerging model in which secondary or reliever airports are developed to complement primary hubs, offering faster processing, reduced congestion and targeted route networks.

The project is expected to support regional economic growth by improving access for travelers and strengthening connections across Canada’s domestic network.