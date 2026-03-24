Delta Adds Fourth Daily Detroit Flight from Kalamazoo Airport

Delta Air Lines is increasing service from Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport (AZO) with the addition of a fourth daily flight to Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), further strengthening regional connectivity to its hub network.

The additional frequency will begin June 7 and is expected to provide travelers with greater flexibility in departure times while improving access to onward connections through Detroit.

Airport officials said the expanded schedule will enhance both business and leisure travel options by reducing layover times and increasing overall itinerary efficiency.

The Detroit route serves as a critical link for AZO passengers, connecting the Southwest Michigan region to Delta’s global network. Increased frequency on hub routes is often a key driver of passenger retention at regional airports, allowing travelers to access more destinations without relying on larger, more distant airports.

For airport operators, the added flight highlights the importance of maintaining strong partnerships with hub carriers and growing frequency on existing routes to support demand.

AZO leadership said the increase reflects continued collaboration with airline partners to expand service options as passenger demand evolves.

Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport serves approximately 200,000 passengers annually and provides commercial air service for a regional population of nearly 800,000 across Southwest Michigan.