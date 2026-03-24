Cathay Pacific Upgrades Los Angeles Route with New Business Class Suites and Cabin Enhancements

Cathay Pacific is introducing upgraded cabin products on its Los Angeles–Hong Kong route, deploying retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER aircraft featuring new business class suites and redesigned passenger experiences across all cabins.

The enhanced aircraft will begin operating on select flights between Los Angeles International Airport and Hong Kong starting April 4, with service expected to scale to daily operations by May 1.

Los Angeles becomes the third North American gateway to receive the updated cabin configuration, following San Francisco and Vancouver, as the airline continues to modernize its long-haul fleet.

The new business class Aria Suite introduces fully enclosed seating with privacy doors, customizable lighting and upgraded in-flight technology, including larger high-definition screens and Bluetooth connectivity. Premium Economy and Economy cabins have also been redesigned with updated seating, improved storage and refreshed cabin environments.

For airports and airline partners, the deployment reflects continued investment in premium passenger experience as carriers compete for long-haul international travelers. The upgraded product is part of a broader multi-billion-dollar investment across Cathay Pacific’s fleet, lounges and digital systems.

The Los Angeles–Hong Kong route remains a key transpacific corridor, supporting both business and leisure travel demand while providing onward connectivity to destinations across Asia through Cathay’s hub.

Cathay Pacific currently operates more than 20 weekly roundtrip flights between Los Angeles and Hong Kong, with over 100 weekly flights connecting North America to its global network.

The introduction of next-generation cabin products underscores a broader trend among international carriers to enhance onboard experience as a competitive differentiator, particularly on long-haul routes linking major global gateways.