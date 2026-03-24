Charlotte Douglas International Airport Adds Etihad Airways Service, Expanding Global Connectivity

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) has launched new nonstop service to Abu Dhabi with Etihad Airways, marking the airport’s first new foreign flag carrier since 2018 and expanding its global route network.

The new route is the longest flight ever operated from CLT, with a duration of more than 14 hours. It provides direct connectivity between Charlotte and the United Arab Emirates, while offering onward access to destinations across the Middle East, India and Southeast Asia.

Etihad will operate the service four times weekly using a 371-seat Airbus A350-1000, introducing the aircraft type to CLT for the first time.

Airport officials said the addition strengthens Charlotte’s position as an international gateway and supports the region’s economic growth by improving access to global markets. The route is expected to enhance opportunities for business travel, trade and tourism while increasing the airport’s appeal to international carriers and investors.

The launch brings the total number of international destinations served from CLT to 44 and highlights continued expansion of long-haul service from U.S. hub airports.

The service is further supported by an interline agreement with American Airlines, which operates a major hub at CLT. The partnership will allow passengers to connect seamlessly between Etihad’s international network and American’s domestic network.

For airport operators, the addition underscores the importance of long-haul international service in driving connectivity, supporting economic development and strengthening hub competitiveness.

The route also reflects broader airline network trends, where carriers are expanding long-haul service from key U.S. markets to capture growing international demand and connect secondary regions to global hubs.