Nanolumens Opens New Headquarters to Support Growth in Visualization Technology

Nanolumens has opened a new headquarters in Duluth, Georgia, marking its 20th anniversary with an expanded facility designed to support growing demand for LED visualization technology.

The nearly 45,000-square-foot building consolidates the company’s offices and warehouse operations into a single location, bringing together engineering, operations, sales and administrative teams. The expanded footprint increases storage capacity and supports more efficient logistics and product fulfillment as demand for digital display systems continues to grow.

A key feature of the new headquarters is a 2,500-square-foot demonstration showroom that showcases real-world applications of LED display technology. The space highlights use cases across control rooms, immersive environments and architectural installations, reflecting a broader shift toward fully integrated visualization systems rather than standalone hardware.

The move comes as LED display technology continues to gain traction across multiple sectors, including transportation, where airports are increasingly adopting large-format digital displays for wayfinding, passenger information and advertising.

Company leadership said the new facility positions Nanolumens to scale operations and support a growing range of applications as display technology evolves.

Over the past several years, the company has expanded its product portfolio and increased its presence across new markets, driven by advancements in image processing, pixel density and system integration.

For airport operators and infrastructure stakeholders, the continued evolution of LED display systems signals a broader trend toward more dynamic, data-driven passenger environments, where digital infrastructure plays a growing role in both operations and revenue generation.

Nanolumens said the new headquarters represents the next phase of its growth as it continues to develop visualization technologies for a wide range of industries.