Alaska Airlines Launches Seattle and San Diego Service from Tulsa International Airport

Alaska Airlines has launched new daily nonstop service from Tulsa International Airport (TUL) to Seattle and San Diego, adding two of the airport’s most in-demand destinations and strengthening connectivity to the West Coast.

The new routes began March 18 and are operated year-round using Embraer E175 aircraft.

Airport officials said both Seattle and San Diego have consistently ranked among Tulsa’s top unserved markets, making the launch a significant milestone in the airport’s air service development efforts.

The addition of service to Seattle provides access to one of Alaska Airlines’ primary hubs, offering onward connections to destinations across the airline’s broader network, including Hawaii and international markets. San Diego service adds another key coastal destination while supporting both leisure and business travel demand.

For Tulsa, the routes are expected to support economic development by improving access to major innovation and aerospace markets while enhancing the region’s ability to attract business investment and talent.

The launch also reflects continued collaboration between airport leadership, state officials and the business community to expand air service options and improve regional connectivity.

For airports, the announcement underscores the importance of targeted air service development strategies that focus on high-demand, previously unserved routes—particularly those that connect mid-sized markets to major airline hubs.

Tulsa International Airport served more than 3 million passengers in 2025 and currently offers nonstop service to more than two dozen destinations through multiple airline partners.