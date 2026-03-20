MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Deploys AI-Powered Indoor Navigation to Enhance Accessibility and Passenger Flow

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) has launched a new indoor navigation system designed to improve accessibility and streamline passenger movement throughout the terminal as the airport continues to grow.

The airport has implemented GoodMaps, a digital mapping and wayfinding platform that uses LiDAR and artificial intelligence to provide real-time, turn-by-turn navigation through a mobile app. The system is designed to support travelers of all abilities while reducing friction points across the passenger journey.

Unlike traditional wayfinding systems, the platform does not require additional physical infrastructure. Instead, it uses camera-based positioning technology to deliver sub-meter accuracy, allowing passengers to navigate the terminal using their smartphones.

The system offers multilingual navigation in more than 25 languages, audio guidance for blind and low-vision travelers, visual directions for deaf and hard-of-hearing passengers and step-free routing for wheelchair users and families with strollers. Pre-trip planning tools are also available, allowing passengers to explore the terminal layout before arriving at the airport.

Airport officials said the investment aligns with broader efforts to maintain a simple, accessible passenger experience while preparing for increased traffic and future international service. MidAmerica reported passenger growth of more than 25% in 2025 and is currently investing in a new facility to support international commercial flights.

Beyond accessibility, airport leaders expect the technology to deliver operational benefits, including improved passenger flow, fewer wayfinding-related inquiries for staff and increased engagement with terminal concessions.

For airport operators, the deployment reflects a growing trend toward digital-first wayfinding solutions that can scale alongside terminal expansions and adapt in real time to changing layouts during construction or operational shifts.

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport serves the St. Louis metro region and operates as a joint-use facility with Scott Air Force Base, supporting both commercial and military aviation operations.