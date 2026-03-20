Avelo Airlines Expands Network with New Service to Indianapolis and Cleveland

Avelo Airlines is expanding its U.S. network with the addition of Indianapolis and Cleveland, introducing four new nonstop routes that further build out its focus on underserved markets.

The airline will launch service from Indianapolis International Airport and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Tweed-New Haven Airport in Connecticut and Concord-Padgett Regional Airport in North Carolina. Avelo will be the only carrier operating nonstop service on all four routes.

Service from Indianapolis will begin June 18, operating twice weekly to both New Haven and Charlotte/Concord. Cleveland service will follow on June 19, also with twice-weekly flights to both destinations.

The expansion strengthens connectivity between Midwest markets and Avelo’s existing bases, while continuing the airline’s strategy of linking secondary airports with direct, point-to-point service.

For airports, the announcement highlights the growing role of smaller and alternative airports in airline network planning, particularly as carriers look to reduce congestion and operating costs while capturing origin-and-destination traffic.

Avelo operates a fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft and has continued to grow its footprint since launching service in 2021, with a focus on reliability, low fares and simplified travel options.

The addition of Indianapolis and Cleveland further expands the airline’s presence in the Midwest and provides new opportunities for both outbound leisure travel and inbound visitation to secondary airport markets.