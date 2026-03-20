Alaska Expands Ferry Service to Daily Operations Between Annette Bay and Ketchikan

Alaska transportation officials are expanding ferry service between Annette Bay and Ketchikan to daily operations, a move aimed at improving reliability and strengthening regional connectivity for residents and businesses.

The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS), in partnership with the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities and the Metlakatla Indian Community, announced that the MV Lituya will begin operating seven days a week on the route starting in late March or early April.

The vessel currently serves as a critical commuter link for the Metlakatla Indian Community and surrounding areas, providing essential access for medical travel, education, employment and daily needs.

Officials said the expanded schedule is designed to address long-standing demand for more frequent and reliable service, while also supporting tourism and small business activity on Annette Island.

The change is also expected to improve operational efficiency. Transportation leaders noted that adjustments to crew scheduling and vessel operations will allow the system to increase service frequency without raising overall operating costs. Additional sailings are anticipated to generate incremental fare revenue.

For regional transportation planning, the route highlights how short-distance ferry service can complement landside infrastructure. The Annette Bay connection is supported by a road network built by the Metlakatla Indian Community, creating a model that integrates roadway access with marine transit.

State officials said the expanded service is part of a broader effort to modernize Alaska’s marine transportation system, including ongoing investments in vessels, terminals and workforce operations.

The Alaska Marine Highway System serves 35 communities across the state and functions as a critical transportation network in regions where road access is limited or unavailable.