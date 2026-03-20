Contour Airlines Adds Page–Las Vegas Route, Expanding Connectivity for Northern Arizona

Contour Airlines will launch new nonstop service between Page Municipal Airport (PGA) in Arizona and Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas, expanding regional connectivity for northern Arizona and strengthening access to a major U.S. air travel hub.

The new route is scheduled to begin July 2 and will operate four times weekly on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

For airport and community stakeholders, the service represents a significant connectivity gain for a smaller regional airport, providing more efficient access to national and international destinations through Las Vegas while supporting local economic activity.

Airport officials and industry observers note that new service at regional airports can play a critical role in improving access to healthcare, business travel and tourism markets. In this case, the route is expected to enhance access for residents while also driving inbound travel to northern Arizona destinations such as Lake Powell, Horseshoe Bend and Antelope Canyon.

Contour will operate the route using a 30-seat regional jet, aligning with the carrier’s strategy of serving underserved and smaller markets with right-sized aircraft.

The addition also reflects broader trends in regional aviation, where airlines are focusing on point-to-point service that connects smaller communities to larger hub airports, rather than relying solely on traditional feeder models.

For Las Vegas, the route adds another leisure-driven market while supporting continued passenger growth and diversification of its network.

The service is expected to strengthen tourism flows in both directions, connecting outdoor recreation markets in Arizona with one of the country’s largest entertainment and convention destinations.