Breeze Airways Expands International Service from Tampa with New Routes to Costa Rica and Dominican Republic

Breeze Airways is expanding its international footprint at Tampa International Airport (TPA) with the addition of two new nonstop routes to Central America and the Caribbean.

The airline announced it will begin service to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, in July, followed by new service to San Jose, Costa Rica, in October. The expansion marks a continued buildout of Breeze’s international network following its certification as a U.S. flag carrier.

The new routes will operate multiple times per week, with Punta Cana service launching July 2 and San Jose service beginning October 3. Both routes will be served nonstop from Tampa, further strengthening the airport’s international connectivity.

Airport officials said the additions represent a significant expansion of Tampa’s international offerings, including the return of service to Costa Rica for the first time in more than two decades.

The move also reinforces Tampa’s role as a growing focus city for Breeze, which has continued to target underserved and secondary markets with point-to-point service.

For airports, the expansion highlights the ongoing shift in network strategy among low-cost and hybrid carriers, which are increasingly adding international leisure routes from mid-sized U.S. markets rather than relying solely on traditional hub structures.

Breeze currently operates more than 300 routes across 87 cities and has been steadily expanding into international markets across Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Industry observers say the continued addition of international routes from airports like Tampa reflects strong leisure demand and evolving airline strategies aimed at capturing point-to-point traffic while diversifying revenue streams.

The new service is expected to support both outbound leisure travel and inbound tourism, contributing to continued passenger growth at Tampa International Airport.