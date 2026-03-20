Airport Revenues Lag Traffic Recovery, Raising Investment Concerns, ACI World Reports

Global air travel demand has rebounded beyond pre-pandemic levels, but airport revenues continue to lag, creating growing pressure on infrastructure investment and long-term financial sustainability.

According to Airports Council International (ACI) World’s latest Airport Economics Report and Key Performance Indicators, airports worldwide handled 9.4 billion passengers in 2024—approximately 4% above 2019 levels. Despite the traffic recovery, total airport revenues reached $194.9 billion, remaining about 2.1% below pre-pandemic levels in real terms.

The gap between passenger growth and revenue recovery reflects broader structural and economic challenges facing the sector. Aeronautical revenues, which account for more than half of total airport income, were still down 3% compared to 2019, while non-aeronautical revenues—such as retail and concessions—remained 9% below pre-pandemic benchmarks.

Industry analysts expect aeronautical revenues to recover in 2025, with commercial revenues following by mid-2026. However, the pace of recovery will depend on factors including inflation, financing conditions, regulatory frameworks and geopolitical uncertainty.

The report also highlights continued pressure on airport financial performance. Global return on invested capital reached 6.3% in 2024 but remains below the sector’s cost of capital, signaling ongoing constraints on profitability and reinvestment capacity.

ACI World officials said the findings underscore the need for supportive policy environments that enable airports to rebuild financial resilience while continuing to invest in infrastructure, operations and passenger experience.

As global demand for air travel is expected to grow significantly in the coming decades, airport operators are facing a dual challenge: managing near-term financial pressures while preparing for long-term capacity needs.

The report notes that volatility across global aviation—including shifting route networks, airspace constraints and rising operating costs—continues to complicate recovery and planning efforts.

Airport revenues are projected to exceed pre-pandemic levels beginning in 2026, though the trajectory will vary by market and depend on broader economic conditions.