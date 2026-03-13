North Carolina Selected for FAA Advanced Air Mobility Pilot Program

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation has been selected to participate in a new federal pilot program designed to test the integration of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft into the national airspace system.

The initiative is part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Advanced Air Mobility and eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), which will support real-world testing of next-generation electric aircraft while helping regulators develop future operational and safety standards.

Through the program, North Carolina officials will work with the FAA and other participating states to evaluate how advanced air mobility technologies could support transportation, cargo logistics and medical services.

The state’s initiative, known as eLIFT-NC (Electric Logistics and Integrated Flight Testing), aims to develop a statewide network of electric aircraft capable of connecting hospitals, airports and rural communities. Officials say the program will explore how advanced aviation technologies could improve healthcare access and mobility in areas with limited transportation options.

The project will follow a phased approach, beginning with training and initial operational testing before expanding to route development and eventually hospital-to-hospital flights using eVTOL aircraft.

Planning efforts will also address infrastructure needs, including charging systems, vertiport development and the digital airspace management tools required to support advanced air mobility operations.

The North Carolina effort will involve collaboration with healthcare providers, aviation partners and aircraft manufacturers including BETA Technologies and Joby Aviation.

Industry observers say programs like the FAA’s eIPP are intended to help airports, regulators and operators better understand how electric aircraft can operate safely alongside existing aviation traffic while supporting new transportation services.

North Carolina transportation officials expect early implementation work to begin in coordination with federal partners in the coming months.