Oakland Airport Appoints Rebekah Bray Manager of Airport Properties

The Port of Oakland has appointed Rebekah Bray as manager of airport properties for Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport (OAK), a role focused on managing aviation real estate assets and supporting commercial development at the airport.

In the position, Bray will oversee the airport’s aviation real estate portfolio, including property management, leasing and development opportunities designed to enhance the value of airport assets and support revenue generation.

Bray brings extensive experience in airport commercial development and property management, having spent nearly 20 years at San José Mineta International Airport. Most recently, she served as acting division manager for commercial development and revenue enhancement.

In that role, Bray supervised a team of property managers and oversaw a range of airport commercial programs, including concessions, advertising, cargo facilities, airline support services, rental car operations and fixed-base operator agreements.

Airport leadership said Bray’s experience managing complex commercial programs and aviation real estate portfolios will support the Port of Oakland’s efforts to strengthen the airport’s non-aeronautical revenue strategy.

Bray holds a master’s degree in business administration from Columbia Southern University.

Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport serves as one of the primary commercial aviation gateways for the San Francisco Bay Area and continues to pursue commercial development opportunities tied to its property portfolio and aviation infrastructure.