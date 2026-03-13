Syracuse Positioned as Key Hub in Federal Advanced Air Mobility Pilot Program

Syracuse Hancock International Airport is positioned to play a central role in a new federal pilot program designed to accelerate the integration of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and advanced air mobility technologies into the national airspace system.

The U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration recently selected the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey as one of eight projects nationwide to participate in the Advanced Air Mobility and eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP). The initiative is intended to test operational concepts and develop scalable models for integrating next-generation electric aircraft into U.S. aviation operations.

Central New York will serve as a key operational hub within the Port Authority’s program, which includes multiple operational concepts across the region.

Local aviation officials say Syracuse has been preparing for advanced air mobility operations for several years through investments in airspace infrastructure and unmanned aircraft operations. The region’s testing ecosystem has been supported by NUAIR, a nonprofit organization focused on integrating unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility technologies.

The organization has established a surveillance and airspace network covering roughly 1,900 square miles of Central New York, enabling beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone operations in controlled airspace. The network has supported thousands of test flights and received FAA acceptance in 2025.

Syracuse Hancock International Airport has also gained operational experience integrating remotely piloted aircraft with traditional airport traffic. The airport supports operations involving the 174th Attack Wing’s MQ-9 Reaper aircraft, which operate alongside commercial aviation activity on the airfield.

Airport leadership said the experience has helped demonstrate that remotely piloted aircraft can operate safely within complex airspace environments that include commercial, general aviation and military traffic.

Initial missions under the pilot program are expected to focus on cargo and logistics applications rather than passenger service. Electric aircraft manufacturers participating in the broader initiative include companies such as BETA Technologies, Archer Aviation, Electra and Joby Aviation.

Potential use cases being explored include regional cargo transportation, medical logistics, disaster response and connectivity for rural communities that have limited air service options.

One potential application under discussion involves transporting semiconductor components between local manufacturing facilities and Syracuse Hancock’s cargo facilities, reducing the need for ground transport of sensitive materials.

Airport planners have already incorporated advanced air mobility infrastructure into the airport’s master plan, including three proposed vertiport locations and a potential short takeoff and landing runway designed to support emerging aircraft technologies.

Officials say the region’s diverse airspace environment and challenging weather conditions make it an ideal location for testing advanced air mobility operations that could eventually scale to other parts of the country.

The federal pilot program is intended to help regulators, airports and operators better understand how electric aircraft can operate safely alongside existing aviation systems while supporting new transportation and logistics services.