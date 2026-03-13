JetBlue Expands Fort Lauderdale Service with Additional Routes and Frequencies

JetBlue is expanding its flight schedule at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), adding new year-round service and increasing frequencies on several existing routes as the airline continues to grow its presence in South Florida.

The airline announced that it will convert its seasonal Fort Lauderdale–Jacksonville service into daily year-round flights beginning June 18. The route had previously been offered only during peak spring break travel periods.

JetBlue is also increasing service on three additional routes from Fort Lauderdale. Flights to Cartagena, Colombia will expand from four weekly departures to daily service beginning June 11, while service to Dallas-Fort Worth and Tampa will increase from one to two daily flights starting June 18.

Airline officials said the schedule changes reflect continued demand for both domestic and international travel from South Florida.

Fort Lauderdale was JetBlue’s first destination when the airline launched operations in 2000 and remains a central hub within the carrier’s network. The airline currently operates the largest number of departures at FLL and serves a broad network of destinations across the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Over the past year, JetBlue has added approximately 20 new destinations from Fort Lauderdale as the airline continues to expand its focus city strategy at the airport.

The additional frequencies and expanded routes are intended to provide more consistent connectivity for both leisure and business travelers while strengthening the airport’s role as a key gateway for travel between the United States and Latin America.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is one of JetBlue’s primary operating bases and continues to see steady growth in passenger demand and airline service.