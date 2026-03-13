Charlotte Names Monica Holmes Director of Planning, Design and Development

The City of Charlotte has appointed Monica Holmes as director of planning, design and development, formalizing a leadership role she has held on an interim basis since early 2025.

Holmes will lead the city’s Planning, Design and Development Department, overseeing long-range planning initiatives, development strategy and urban design programs supporting Charlotte’s continued growth.

During her time as interim planning director, Holmes oversaw the final development and release of 14 Community Area Plans, which guide future development and land-use priorities across the city.

Holmes joined the City of Charlotte in 2015 and has held several leadership positions within the planning department, including urban design center program manager and design and preservation manager. In 2022, she became executive manager of the city’s Corridors of Opportunity program, a multi-department initiative focused on strategic investment and redevelopment in key areas of Charlotte.

Prior to joining the city, Holmes spent nearly a decade working in the private sector as an urban designer.

City leadership said Holmes’ experience across planning, design and cross-department collaboration positions her to help guide Charlotte through a period of significant population and economic growth.

Holmes holds a master’s degree in city and regional planning from Clemson University and earned bachelor’s degrees in environmental design, architecture and history from North Carolina State University.

The appointment comes as Charlotte continues to manage rapid urban expansion and increasing infrastructure demands tied to population growth and development across the region.