John Wayne Airport Names Reynold Tang Senior Engineering Manager to Lead Capital Program

John Wayne Airport (SNA) has appointed Reynold Tang as senior engineering manager, a leadership role responsible for overseeing the airport’s $700 million capital improvement program and coordinating major infrastructure projects across the Orange County facility.

Tang will lead a multidisciplinary engineering team supporting both current and long-range infrastructure planning at the airport. His responsibilities will include oversight of projects involving airside facilities, terminal development, landside infrastructure and major utility systems as part of the airport’s broader capital program.

Airport leaders say the position plays a key role in managing complex infrastructure projects while ensuring alignment with the airport’s long-term operational and development strategy.

Tang has worked for the County of Orange for more than a decade and most recently served as senior airport engineer at John Wayne Airport. In that role, he managed a team of airport engineers and consultants responsible for planning and designing airport infrastructure projects. His responsibilities also included annual budget planning and resource management for engineering initiatives.

Earlier in his career, Tang worked as a civil engineer with the County of Orange Public Works Department, where he managed design and construction phases of the Santa Ana River Mainstem Project. He has also held engineering positions with Saiful Bouquet Structural Engineers and Nishkian Menninger Consulting and Structural Engineers.

Tang holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in structural engineering from the University of California. He is licensed as both a professional engineer and structural engineer.

The appointment comes as John Wayne Airport continues to advance infrastructure investments aimed at maintaining operational efficiency and supporting long-term passenger demand in the Southern California region.