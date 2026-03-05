Asheville Regional Airport Records Second-Busiest Year with 2.24 Million Passengers in 2025

Asheville Regional Airport served more than 2.24 million passengers in 2025, marking the second-busiest year in the airport’s history.

The western North Carolina airport reported 2,240,877 travelers during the year, reflecting continued demand for air travel in the region despite operational challenges that included the effects of Hurricane Helene and ongoing construction tied to the airport’s terminal expansion.

Airport officials said the results highlight the role of Asheville Regional Airport as a key gateway for travelers visiting or living in western North Carolina.

“Reaching 2.24 million passengers in 2025 in the wake of unexpected impacts and major construction is a tremendous accomplishment,” said Lew Bleiweis, president and CEO of the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority.

Growth across the airport’s route network contributed to the strong passenger performance. The airport added new nonstop routes during the year and increased airline seat capacity on several existing routes.

Looking ahead to 2026, airport officials expect additional frequency increases and capacity growth on routes served by Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Sun Country Airlines and United Airlines.

Asheville Regional Airport currently offers nonstop service to 26 destinations and continues to expand infrastructure to support future growth.

The airport is in the midst of a major terminal expansion known as AVL Forward, the largest capital investment in the airport’s history, which is intended to improve passenger processing capacity and enhance the travel experience.