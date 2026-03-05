ABM Appoints David Miles to Lead Transport Operations Expansion

ABM has appointed David Miles as vice president of operations for transport, a newly created role intended to support the company’s expansion across transportation sectors beyond aviation.

Miles joins ABM’s Transport and Aviation leadership team with nearly two decades of experience in the sector. In the role, he will oversee operational growth across rail, maritime and bus services while supporting the company’s broader infrastructure and mobility portfolio.

He will report to Kelly Parish, vice president of transport and aviation at ABM.

Miles previously held senior operational leadership roles at Mitie, where he managed large-scale transportation services in regulated environments. His background includes overseeing complex operations focused on safety, compliance and service delivery.

“Our priority is simple: deliver exceptional service for our customers by truly understanding the passenger experience,” Parish said. “David’s appointment is key to taking that proven expertise and applying it more broadly across the transport sector.”

ABM currently supports operations at more than 75 airports worldwide and provides services that include facilities management, engineering, passenger assistance and transportation operations.

The company said the new leadership role is part of a broader strategy to expand its transport services beyond airports while continuing to support aviation customers.

Miles said ABM’s experience delivering services in airport environments provides a strong foundation for growth across other transportation sectors.

“Delivering high-quality solutions in some of the world’s most complex airport environments provides a powerful platform for growth,” Miles said.

ABM recently mobilized a large accessible travel services contract at Heathrow Airport and plans to expand its transport services through technology-enabled platforms and operational support programs as demand for passenger mobility services continues to grow.