Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority Breaks Ground on $650 Million Concourse Expansion

The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority has begun construction on a major concourse expansion at Reno-Tahoe International Airport, marking a key milestone in the airport’s long-term infrastructure development program.

Airport officials and project partners recently broke ground on the New Generation A and B concourses project, a $650 million investment that will modernize the existing facilities and significantly expand passenger capacity.

The project will replace all existing gates with a common-use configuration designed to accommodate aircraft of different sizes while improving operational flexibility for airlines.

According to airport officials, the concourse redevelopment will nearly double the size of the current concourse facilities and is supported by a 10-year lease agreement with the airport’s signatory airlines.

“This groundbreaking marks a defining moment for our airport and our region,” said Cris Jensen, interim president and CEO of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority.

The project is part of the airport’s broader MoreRNO infrastructure program, which includes multiple upgrades aimed at supporting long-term passenger growth and improving the travel experience.

The new concourses are being designed in partnership with McCarthy Building Companies and architecture firm Gensler.

Planned improvements include expanded holdrooms, updated travel technology, improved wayfinding and signage, additional concessions and amenities, and upgraded restroom facilities. The project will also add dual taxi lanes between concourses to support faster aircraft turnaround and improved airfield efficiency.

Design plans call for a mountain-inspired aesthetic intended to reflect the surrounding Sierra Nevada landscape, with expanded views for passengers inside the terminal.

Construction will occur in phases beginning with Concourse A. Airport officials expect both concourses to be completed by late 2029.

Reno-Tahoe International Airport is served by 11 airlines offering nonstop service to destinations across the United States and Mexico. The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority also operates Reno-Stead Airport, which supports general aviation activity in the region.