Denver International Airport Concourse A Expansion to Include New Baggage Handling System

A new automated baggage handling system is being installed in Concourse A at Denver International Airport as part of the concourse’s ongoing expansion.

Industrial Constructors/Managers, Inc. and Gilmore Construction have been awarded the contract to install the system, which will be supplied and integrated by Daifuku. Gilmore is serving as the general contractor, with ICM acting as the lead mechanical subcontractor responsible for installing conveyor infrastructure and related equipment.

The project will add thousands of feet of conveyor systems and eight baggage makeup units designed to support airline operations in the expanded concourse.

Construction will take place across the Concourse A expansion area from the center core to module ten west. Once completed, the system will integrate and automate baggage movement within the concourse, which airport officials say is intended to improve operational efficiency and reduce handling errors.

“ICM’s work includes structural steel framing and installation of the baggage system, building on an earlier Concourse A and B project that improved bag transfer and sorting between the tarmac and the basement,” said Jamie Hodges, executive vice president at ICM.

The installation will be completed in phases beginning with structural steel framing, followed by installation of the conveyor equipment. Work will start with modules five through ten before moving to modules one through four.

During the project’s preconstruction phase, building information modeling and field verification identified a design conflict that required modifications to the construction approach, according to project officials. The project team adjusted the design to resolve the issue before installation began.

“We are pleased to partner with ICM on this important project,” said Navwant Thakur, senior project manager at Daifuku. “Integrating and automating DEN’s baggage handling system will help Denver International Airport reach its vision to serve 100 million passengers by 2030.”

The baggage handling system is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2027.