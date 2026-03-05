Lee County Port Authority Names Jesse Flint Deputy Executive Director and Chief Commercial Officer

The Lee County Port Authority has appointed Jesse Flint as deputy executive director and chief commercial officer, expanding his leadership role overseeing commercial operations at the authority’s airports in Fort Myers.

In the position, Flint will manage revenue-generating activities across both Southwest Florida International Airport and Page Field. His responsibilities include oversight of aeronautical and non-aeronautical business development, concessions, information technology, properties and risk management.

Flint joined the Lee County Port Authority in 2019 and has held several roles within the organization’s properties department. Most recently, he served as director of properties and risk management, where he worked with airport partners to negotiate business agreements and helped develop the authority’s risk management program.

Earlier in his tenure, Flint served as manager of properties before being promoted to senior manager of properties and contracts.

Before joining the airport authority, Flint worked as an associate attorney and law clerk for the Law Office of Townsend J. Belt and Florida Advocates in Tampa.

Flint holds a juris doctor degree from Stetson University College of Law and has been a member of the Florida Bar since 2015. He also earned both a master’s and bachelor’s degree in finance from Florida State University.

The Lee County Port Authority operates Southwest Florida International Airport and Page Field in Fort Myers. The airports are funded through user fees rather than local property taxes.