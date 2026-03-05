Orlando International Airport Earns Two ACI ASQ Customer Experience Awards

Orlando International Airport has received two Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Customer Experience Awards from Airports Council International World, recognizing the airport’s passenger experience among North America’s largest facilities.

The airport was honored in the categories of Best Airport at Departures and Most Enjoyable among North American airports serving more than 40 million passengers annually. Orlando International handles nearly 58 million passengers each year.

The awards are part of ACI World’s ASQ program, which evaluates airport performance using passenger surveys conducted while travelers are still in the airport environment.

“Winning these two customer experience awards is an incredible honor and a reflection of our team’s commitment to our passengers,” said Lance Lyttle, chief executive officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which operates Orlando International Airport.

Airport officials said the recognition reflects ongoing efforts to improve the passenger experience as part of the airport’s Elevating MCO & ORL strategy. The initiative focuses on four key areas: customer experience, community engagement, infrastructure development and workforce investment.

ACI Director General Justin Erbacci said the awards highlight airports that prioritize the quality and reliability of the passenger journey.

“Being honored with an ASQ Customer Experience Award by ACI highlights Orlando International Airport’s commitment to understanding and continuously enhancing the end-to-end passenger experience,” Erbacci said.

The ASQ program measures passenger satisfaction through structured surveys conducted at departure points and based on factors including destination, airline and traffic patterns. Only airports that meet the program’s quarterly quality standards are eligible for the awards.

The 2025 ASQ Customer Experience Awards will be formally presented during the ACI World Airport Experience Summit scheduled for September in Istanbul, Turkey.