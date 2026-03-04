Port Authority to Test Autonomous Shuttle Buses at Newark Liberty International Airport

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey plans to test electric autonomous shuttle buses at Newark Liberty International Airport this spring as part of a broader effort to evaluate future passenger transportation options during the airport’s redevelopment.

The agency will partner with three autonomous vehicle technology companies to conduct the tests, which will take place throughout spring 2026 in a restricted area of the airport.

Officials said the pilot program is intended to assess whether automated vehicles could provide connections between existing airport facilities and the new AirTrain Newark system currently under construction. The new AirTrain system is scheduled to open in 2030 and will support the airport’s long-term expansion plans, including a future Terminal B located adjacent to an AirTrain station.

Each company will test its vehicles separately during two-week demonstration periods designed to simulate a high-capacity shuttle network operating in a complex airport environment. Oceaneering is scheduled to test in March, followed by Ohmio later in March and Glydways in May.

Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said the testing reflects the agency’s focus on exploring new technologies that could improve passenger mobility during construction and future airport operations.

“As we advance the redevelopment of Newark Liberty International Airport, we are looking for opportunities to improve our passengers’ time at our airport through unique customer-first experiences as soon as you step onto airport property,” O’Toole said.

The vehicles used during the tests will be zero-emissions electric shuttles. Officials said the pilot program will help determine whether autonomous systems could serve as part of a temporary or long-term transportation network at the airport.

The companies participating in the demonstrations were selected through a Port Authority request for innovation issued in October 2024 seeking proposals for an electric autonomous transportation system capable of serving two locations approximately 2,500 feet apart. The evaluation process included technical submissions and interviews with selected firms.

Participating companies previously completed winter testing earlier this year to assess how their vehicles perform in cold-weather conditions.

The Newark Liberty testing builds on several autonomous vehicle pilot programs previously conducted by the Port Authority. Demonstrations were held at John F. Kennedy International Airport in 2024, allowing members of the public to ride in autonomous vehicles operating in a parking area. Additional demonstrations of platooned self-driving vehicles were conducted at JFK in 2022 and 2023.

Autonomous shuttle testing has also taken place at Newark Liberty in recent years, including demonstrations in mixed traffic in 2023 and 2024.

Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia said autonomous vehicles are increasingly becoming part of modern transportation systems and could play a role in future airport mobility solutions.

“Autonomous vehicles are in use around the world and around the country, and they are part of the modern travel experience whether in a private car, a for-hire vehicle or on public transit,” Garcia said.

Officials noted that autonomous vehicles are only one option under consideration. The agency is also evaluating conventional electric buses as part of its transportation planning during redevelopment.

The shuttle testing comes as the Port Authority advances a broader overhaul of Newark Liberty International Airport. The redevelopment effort includes the 2023 opening of the new Terminal A, plans for a replacement Terminal B and upgrades to Terminal C.

Airside improvements are also planned, including modifications to the taxiway network intended to improve operational efficiency and accommodate larger aircraft. Landside changes will focus on roadway redesign, improved curbside areas and enhanced multimodal connections.

The redevelopment program also includes construction of a new entry point to the Newark Liberty International Airport Rail Station, designed to improve access to Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT services and provide easier connections between the airport and surrounding communities.