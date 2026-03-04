Philadelphia International Airport Surpasses 30 Million Passengers for Second Consecutive Year

Philadelphia International Airport handled more than 30 million passengers in 2025, marking the second consecutive year the airport has surpassed that threshold.

The airport served approximately 30.1 million passengers during the year. While overall passenger traffic declined slightly compared with 2024, international travel and cargo activity both recorded notable growth.

International passenger traffic reached more than 4.1 million travelers in 2025, representing a 7.5 percent increase year over year. Domestic passenger traffic totaled nearly 26 million passengers, down 3.9 percent compared with the previous year.

Total aircraft movements at the airport reached 323,122 in 2025, a one percent increase compared with 2024.

Airport officials attributed some of the international growth to expanded airline service, including the arrival of Aeroméxico flights to Mexico City and new seasonal routes from American Airlines to Edinburgh and Milan. Frontier Airlines also launched seasonal service to Santiago in the Dominican Republic.

“With nonstop service to Prague and Budapest this spring, along with the FIFA World Cup, America’s 250th birthday and other showcase events and activities, we anticipate our international volume to grow even more this year,” said Kate Sullivan, chief commercial officer for the City of Philadelphia Department of Aviation.

Cargo activity also increased during the year. Philadelphia International Airport handled more than 482,000 tons of freight and airmail in 2025, representing a 7.4 percent increase compared with 2024 and marking the first cargo growth the airport has recorded since 2021.

The City of Philadelphia Department of Aviation also operates Northeast Philadelphia Airport, a general aviation facility that supports business aviation, flight training and aircraft maintenance activity.

For the third consecutive year, Northeast Philadelphia Airport ranked as the busiest general aviation airport in Pennsylvania and the third busiest airport overall in the state. The airport recorded 123,380 aircraft movements in 2025, a one percent increase compared with the previous year.