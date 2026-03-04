San Bernardino International Airport Reports Record Passenger, Operations Growth in 2025

San Bernardino International Airport recorded significant growth in both passenger traffic and aircraft operations in 2025, marking record levels for the Southern California airport.

The airport served more than 62,000 passengers during the year, a 50 percent increase compared with 2024. Airport officials attributed the growth in part to continued service by Breeze Airways, which launched scheduled passenger operations at the airport in 2022.

Breeze Airways currently operates nonstop flights from San Bernardino to San Francisco International Airport and Provo Airport in Utah.

Aircraft activity also increased during the year. The airport recorded 68,830 landings and takeoffs in 2025, representing an 18 percent increase from the previous year.

Airport leaders said activity across the airport’s various aviation sectors contributed to the increase, including commercial service, air cargo, business aviation, general aviation and maintenance, repair and overhaul operations.

“Inland Empire residents and visitors are choosing San Bernardino International Airport for its convenience and affordability, and the record passenger activity in 2025 reflects this,” said Mark Gibbs, director of aviation at San Bernardino International Airport.

The airport was previously Norton Air Force Base from 1942 to 1994 before transitioning to a civilian airport serving the Inland Empire region. Today, the facility supports a mix of aviation activity, including scheduled passenger service, cargo operations and aircraft maintenance.

San Bernardino International Airport also hosts major integrated cargo carriers, fixed-base operations and maintenance facilities, supporting a broad aviation ecosystem within the region.

According to a 2024 economic impact analysis conducted using the IMPLAN model, airport activity generates more than $5 billion in economic output and supports nearly 18,700 direct jobs in the regional economy.

Located about 60 miles east of Los Angeles, the airport serves communities across the Inland Empire and is within a 30-minute drive of more than two million residents.