Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Earns ACI ASQ Award for Departure Experience

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has been recognized by Airports Council International World with a 2025 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Customer Experience Award for best airport at departures among North American airports handling 15 to 25 million passengers annually.

The award is part of ACI World’s ASQ program, which measures passenger satisfaction using real-time surveys conducted throughout the airport journey. In 2025, the program collected more than 700,000 passenger surveys from travelers at more than 400 airports across 110 countries, evaluating performance across 30 indicators tied to the passenger experience.

The recognition reflects traveler feedback gathered during the departure process, including areas such as terminal cleanliness, wayfinding, staff courtesy and overall airport environment.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our entire AUS team and our partners who work tirelessly to enhance the passenger experience,” said Ghizlane Badawi, chief executive officer of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. “As we continue to expand our infrastructure and modernize our airport, we remain focused on delivering a seamless, welcoming and efficient journey for every traveler that passes through AUS.”

ACI Director General Justin Erbacci said the ASQ awards are designed to highlight airports that consistently prioritize passenger experience through operational performance and service quality.

“Being honored with an ASQ Customer Experience Award by ACI highlights Austin-Bergstrom International Airport’s commitment to understanding and continuously enhancing the end-to-end passenger experience,” Erbacci said.

The ASQ program, established in 2006, is one of the aviation industry’s primary benchmarking tools for measuring airport passenger satisfaction. The program evaluates both departure and arrival experiences based on direct traveler feedback collected while passengers are still in the airport environment.

Austin-Bergstrom previously received an ASQ award in 2020 in the same passenger traffic category, reflecting consistent performance in passenger experience metrics.

The recognition comes as Austin-Bergstrom continues work on a major capital improvement initiative aimed at accommodating continued passenger growth. The airport serves roughly 20 million passengers annually and achieved large-hub status under Federal Aviation Administration classifications in 2022.

Through its ongoing airport expansion and development program, airport leaders are advancing projects intended to increase gate capacity, expand terminal infrastructure and improve operational efficiency as demand in the Central Texas region continues to grow.