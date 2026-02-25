San Diego International Launches SAN Assist Program for Travelers with Non-Visible Disabilities

San Diego International Airport (SAN) has launched a new passenger support initiative designed to assist travelers with non-visible disabilities, including autism, chronic illness and sensory sensitivities.

The SAN Assist program provides personalized services intended to reduce stress and improve confidence when navigating the airport environment. Services are available in both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.

Program offerings include one-on-one travel guides who assist passengers on the day of travel, helping them move through the airport and access key areas such as ticketing, security and boarding gates. In addition, SAN Assist offers familiarization tours that allow travelers to practice navigating the airport prior to their trip.

Travel guide services must be requested at least three business days in advance and are available daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., based on availability. Familiarization tours are offered Monday through Friday during standard business hours and should be requested two to three weeks before the desired tour date.

Airport officials said the program reflects a broader commitment to accessibility and customer service, acknowledging that not all disabilities are visible and that tailored assistance can improve the overall passenger experience.

San Diego County Regional Airport Authority operates SAN, one of the busiest single-runway commercial service airports in the world and the third-busiest airport in California.

The launch of SAN Assist follows continued investment in terminal upgrades at SAN, including the opening of the first phase of the new Terminal 1 in September 2025. The multi-year redevelopment project is scheduled for completion in 2028.