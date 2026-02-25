LaGuardia Named North America’s Best Airport in Its Class for Third Straight Year

LaGuardia Airport has been named North America’s best airport in its class for the third consecutive year in the 2025 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey conducted by Airports Council International.

The recognition applies to airports serving between 25 million and 40 million annual passengers and is based on passenger satisfaction surveys conducted throughout 2025 at departure gates.

LaGuardia received an overall passenger satisfaction score of 4.38 out of 5, representing a 2.7 percent increase compared with its 2018 score. Prior to its redevelopment, the airport received a 3.54 rating in the same ASQ survey.

The award follows completion of LaGuardia’s $8 billion redevelopment, which replaced aging terminals with new facilities and reconfigured the airport’s roadway network. The transformation included construction of new Terminals B and C, a consolidated parking garage and redesigned access roads.

ASQ surveys are conducted using randomized sampling methods throughout the year and are considered the industry benchmark for airport customer satisfaction. The program evaluates multiple aspects of the passenger journey, including check-in, security screening, wayfinding and overall airport ambience.

According to survey results, satisfaction improved across nearly every tracked category from 2024 to 2025. The most significant gains were reported in ease of getting to the airport, check-in, security screening, walking distances and connections.

LaGuardia’s recognition is the latest in a series of awards received by airports operated by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which manages LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.

The redevelopment of LaGuardia began in 2016 and was substantially completed in 2022, with Delta Air Lines’ Terminal C finalized in 2024. The project was financed primarily through private investment and passenger facility charges.

With more than 30 million annual passengers, LaGuardia’s improved ASQ rating reflects continued passenger approval following its large-scale infrastructure overhaul.