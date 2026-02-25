Salt Lake City International Earns Three 2025 ASQ Customer Experience Awards

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) has received three 2025 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Customer Experience Awards from Airports Council International, recognizing performance across key passenger satisfaction categories.

SLC was named among the Best Airports in North America at Departures in the 25 to 40 million annual passenger category, alongside LaGuardia Airport.

The airport also earned recognition as one of the Most Enjoyable Airports in North America, a category shared with Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport and Orlando International Airport.

In addition, SLC was honored as one of the Cleanest Airports in North America, alongside Gerald R. Ford International Airport and Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

More than 400 airports across 110 countries participated in the ASQ benchmarking program, which measures passenger satisfaction in real time while travelers are at the airport. Surveys are conducted at departure gates using scientifically designed sampling methods and are administered throughout the year across varying hours and days.

The ASQ program is considered the industry’s only global benchmarking system focused exclusively on airport passenger satisfaction, capturing feedback at multiple touchpoints throughout the journey.

Airport officials said the recognition reflects coordinated efforts among airport staff, airlines, TSA personnel and other tenants to maintain operational performance and service standards as traffic volumes remain strong.

The awards will be presented in September during the ASQ Customer Experience Awards Ceremony at the ACI World Airport Experience Summit.