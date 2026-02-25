Ford International Earns Multiple 2025 ASQ Awards for Passenger Experience

Gerald R. Ford International Airport has received multiple honors in the 2025 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards presented by Airports Council International World.

The Grand Rapids airport was recognized in three North America categories:

Best Airports at Departures (2 to 5 million passengers)

Most Dedicated Staff

Cleanest Airport

The ASQ Awards are based on real-time passenger surveys conducted on the day of travel. Airports are evaluated across a range of performance indicators that measure customer satisfaction at departure and arrival.

Ford International reported serving more than 4.3 million passengers in 2025, marking another record year for the airport. Officials attributed the awards to operational performance and front-line service efforts as traffic volumes continued to grow.

The ASQ program measures passenger satisfaction across 30 performance indicators and includes participation from more than 400 airports in 110 countries. According to ACI, more than half of global air travelers pass through an ASQ-participating airport.

Award categories span airport size and region, with recognition tied directly to passenger feedback collected onsite in multiple languages. The 2025 awards reflect survey input from more than 700,000 travelers worldwide.

The recognition places Ford International among North America’s top-performing airports in the 2 to 5 million passenger category, as airports continue to prioritize service delivery amid rising passenger volumes.