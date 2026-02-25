ZIPAIR Launches First Tokyo–Orlando Nonstop Passenger Charter at MCO

Orlando International Airport (MCO) welcomed its first nonstop passenger charter from Tokyo on Feb. 23, marking a milestone in the airport’s international service portfolio.

The flight, operated by Japanese low-cost carrier ZIPAIR, arrived from Narita International Airport (NRT) at 1:35 p.m. and represents the first nonstop passenger charter service between Florida and the Asia-Pacific region.

Airport officials and community partners marked the occasion with a water salute upon arrival and a press conference in Terminal C. Leadership from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which operates MCO, joined representatives from ZIPAIR and Disney Destinations for the event.

The charter service includes four roundtrip flights operating Feb. 23, Feb. 28, March 5 and March 10. Departures from Narita are scheduled in the afternoon with same-day afternoon arrivals in Orlando, while return flights depart Orlando in the afternoon and arrive in Tokyo in the evening local time.

The inaugural arrival carried 280 passengers, including leisure travelers visiting Central Florida’s theme parks and attractions. Orlando and Tokyo are both major global tourism markets, with strong ties to the Disney brand and other international destinations.

Airport officials said the charter service is the result of long-term air service development efforts to secure nonstop connectivity between Central Florida and Japan. Leaders from both MCO and ZIPAIR indicated the charter flights could lay the groundwork for expanded service in the future.

International traffic at MCO has grown significantly in recent years, with approximately 1.4 million more international visitors recorded in 2025 compared to 2023, according to airport data.

Orlando International serves nearly 58 million annual passengers and ranks as Florida’s busiest airport, the ninth busiest in the United States and among the top 25 globally by passenger traffic.

The Tokyo charter offers both business and leisure travelers a direct connection between the Orlando and Tokyo regions, strengthening international ties as MCO continues to expand its global route network.