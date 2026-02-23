Dallas Love Field Earns ACI Accessibility Accreditation

Dallas Love Field (DAL) has achieved Level 1 status in the Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation (AEA) program administered by Airports Council International, becoming the first airport in North Texas to earn the designation.

The AEA program evaluates airports on accessibility strategy, policies and early-stage implementation efforts designed to improve the travel experience for passengers with disabilities and special needs.

Airport officials said DAL’s accessibility program was reviewed for its overall framework and integration across departments. The Level 1 accreditation recognizes foundational steps in developing and implementing accessibility initiatives.

Dallas Love Field is one of only two airports in Texas currently accredited under the AEA program and among fewer than 10 airports nationwide to achieve the milestone.

Accessibility initiatives at DAL include the use of AIRA video remote interpreting services for passengers with vision impairments, accessibility awareness training for airport staff and the incorporation of special populations considerations into the airport’s facilities emergency and evacuation planning.

The airport also offers sensory gift bags for travelers with hidden disabilities, available at its information booth, as part of its broader passenger support strategy.

The accreditation aligns with DAL’s ongoing efforts to enhance customer experience at what is considered the nation’s busiest medium-hub airport. Airport leadership said accessibility improvements are structured as a continuous process, with coordination across multiple divisions supporting long-term program development.