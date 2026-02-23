Norfolk International Unveils $31M Federal Inspection Services Facility to Support International Growth

Norfolk International Airport (ORF) has unveiled a new Federal Inspection Services (FIS) facility aimed at enhancing international arrivals processing and supporting future route expansion.

The two-story, 26,000-square-foot building features an open floorplan and floor-to-ceiling windows. Primary customs processing and baggage claim are located on the same level as arriving aircraft gates, allowing passengers to move directly from the aircraft through U.S. Customs and Border Protection screening before exiting to ground transportation.

The $31 million project, which includes design and construction costs, was completed in approximately 18 months. Funding included $13.5 million in federal support secured through Virginia’s congressional delegation.

The facility also includes a new Global Entry enrollment office on the first floor with adjacent parking, allowing applicants to attend interviews without entering the main terminal complex.

Airport officials introduced the building during a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by representatives from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, members of Virginia’s congressional delegation and leadership from the Norfolk Airport Authority.

The new FIS comes as ORF works to expand its international footprint. The airport recently launched weekly nonstop service to Cancun, Mexico — its first scheduled international nonstop route in nearly 25 years — and is pursuing additional service opportunities, including potential transatlantic routes to European hubs. All commercial flights requiring customs clearance will utilize the new facility located adjacent to Gate A1.

Construction management at risk services were provided by W. M. Jordan Company, with design by Gresham Smith. Both firms are also involved in a three-gate expansion of Concourse A scheduled to open later this spring.

The FIS project is part of a broader capital improvement program at Norfolk International Airport totaling nearly $1 billion, as the airport advances terminal and infrastructure upgrades to accommodate projected passenger growth.