LaGuardia Opens 12 Fast EV Chargers in Partnership with NYPA

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the New York Power Authority have opened a new electric vehicle fast-charging station at LaGuardia Airport, adding 12 high-speed chargers to serve travelers, ride-share drivers and airport employees.

The installation represents the airport’s first public fast-charging station and the largest single bank of chargers within NYPA’s EVolve NY network. With the addition of the LaGuardia site, NYPA’s statewide fast-charging network now totals 300 units.

The charging station is located on Runway Drive, accessible from the Grand Central Parkway’s Exit 7. The 12 chargers are rated up to 350 kilowatts and are capable of charging compatible vehicles in approximately 30 minutes. The site is expected to serve more than 100 drivers per day, with ride-share and taxi operators anticipated to make up a significant portion of users.

To manage demand and reduce wait times, the site will implement an 85 percent state-of-charge limit and post-session idle fees.

The project was installed and funded by NYPA under an agreement with the Port Authority. The chargers operate as part of the EVolve NY network and are supported by Electrify America’s charging platform, allowing drivers to pay via credit card, mobile wallet or app without a subscription requirement.

The LaGuardia installation aligns with the Port Authority’s broader sustainability goals, including a target of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The agency has been expanding electrification across its facilities, including public charging infrastructure and electric ground service equipment.

Across its three major airports — John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and LaGuardia — the Port Authority reports that approximately 1,400 electric ground service vehicles and 775 associated chargers are currently in use for equipment such as baggage tractors and aircraft tow vehicles.

The LaGuardia charging station also supports New York City’s broader electrification efforts, including the Taxi and Limousine Commission’s Green Rides Initiative, which requires ride-share trips to transition to zero-emission or wheelchair-accessible vehicles by 2030.

NYPA’s EVolve NY program has deployed fast-charging stations at roughly 50-mile intervals along key travel corridors throughout the state and in major urban hubs. The authority plans to expand the network to 400 chargers over the next year, with additional sites planned in Queens, the Bronx and Brooklyn.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center, New York state currently hosts nearly 3,000 public fast chargers at more than 650 locations, with charging speeds ranging from 25 kW to 350 kW.

The LaGuardia installation reflects growing demand for charging infrastructure at major transportation hubs as electric vehicle adoption increases across the region.