Porter Airlines to Launch Nonstop Service Between Austin and Toronto

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) will gain a new international carrier this spring as Porter Airlines launches nonstop service to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ).

The Toronto-based airline plans to begin five-times-weekly, year-round service between Austin and Toronto on May 21. The route will be operated with a 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

The addition marks another step in AUS’ efforts to expand its international portfolio as passenger volumes continue to grow in Central Texas. Airport officials have identified increased global connectivity as a strategic priority, particularly as the region strengthens ties in technology, finance, advanced manufacturing and creative industries.

For Porter Airlines, the Austin route represents continued expansion of its North American network. The carrier has been growing service beyond its traditional Eastern Canada footprint, adding destinations across the United States using its Embraer E195-E2 fleet.

From Toronto Pearson, passengers will have access to onward connections across Canada. Toronto serves as the country’s largest metropolitan area and a major hub for business and international travel.

The AUS–YYZ route is scheduled to operate five times per week. Porter will offer an all-economy configuration with two fare options. The airline’s standard economy product includes complimentary snacks and beverages, while an upgraded fare tier provides additional legroom and priority services.

The service introduces new nonstop connectivity between Austin and Canada’s largest city, a market supported by both business and leisure demand. Toronto is a major center for finance, technology, film production and advanced manufacturing, while Austin continues to see sustained growth in corporate headquarters, startups and international investment.

The new route also aligns with broader development activity at AUS. The airport is currently advancing a long-term expansion program designed to add gate capacity and modernize infrastructure in response to record passenger traffic in recent years.

Tickets for the Austin–Toronto service are expected to be available through Porter’s booking channels.