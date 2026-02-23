JetBlue to Launch Twice-Daily Nonstop Service Between Houston and New York JFK

JetBlue will launch twice-daily nonstop service between Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) beginning May 21, adding capacity in one of the nation’s key business and leisure corridors.

The new route reestablishes direct connectivity between the two metropolitan areas under JetBlue’s network and expands the airline’s footprint in the Houston market. The carrier currently operates once-daily service between IAH and Boston Logan International Airport.

The Houston–JFK service will operate twice daily, offering morning and afternoon departures in both directions. According to the published schedule, flights departing JFK are set for 7:54 a.m. and 1:41 p.m., with return flights from Houston departing at 11:50 a.m. and 5:44 p.m. The schedule is designed to support same-day business travel as well as onward connections.

With the addition of the Houston route, travelers departing IAH gain access to JetBlue’s broader network through JFK, including destinations across the East Coast, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. For Houston, the added service increases competition and seat capacity in the New York market, a high-demand route for both corporate and leisure traffic.

The expansion comes as airlines continue to evaluate route performance and adjust network strategies in response to sustained demand in large hub-to-hub markets. Houston and New York represent two of the country’s largest economic centers, with strong ties in energy, finance, healthcare and technology sectors.

JetBlue said the Houston flights will offer its standard onboard product, including complimentary Wi-Fi connectivity and in-seat entertainment. Flights are currently available for purchase, and the carrier noted that schedules remain subject to change.

The launch further positions JFK as a central gateway within JetBlue’s network while reinforcing Houston’s role as a competitive multi-carrier market for transcontinental and business-focused service.