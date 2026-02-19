Dallas Executive Advances Hotel Project With Council Approval

Dallas Executive Airport is moving forward with plans for a new on-airport hotel following Dallas City Council approval of a 40-year ground lease and development agreement.

The project, approved Feb. 11, calls for construction of an 87-room Country Inn & Suites by Radisson to be developed and managed by Hampton Hospitality Limited Partnership. City officials said the development is expected to generate at least $7 million in investment.

Airport and city leaders characterized the project as a strategic effort to strengthen the general aviation facility’s commercial offerings while supporting broader economic activity in southern Dallas.

Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert said the agreement reflects a public-private approach aimed at supporting targeted growth around the airport.

Department of Aviation Director Patrick Carreno noted the addition of an on-site hospitality option is intended to enhance the airport’s convenience for travelers and visitors.

The hotel will be the newest lodging option within five miles of the airport and is expected to contribute local tax revenues through sales, property and hotel occupancy taxes.

Construction is anticipated to be completed in 2027. Airport officials said the project represents the first non-aeronautical development at Dallas Executive Airport in more than 30 years.