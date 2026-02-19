Allegiant Extends Fall 2026 Service from Hagerstown Regional

Hagerstown Regional Airport announced Allegiant Air has published its fall 2026 schedule, extending service on key leisure routes and making flights available for booking through mid-November.

The updated schedule continues nonstop service from HGR to St. Pete/Clearwater, Orlando-Sanford and Myrtle Beach, with several seasonal adjustments designed to expand availability into the fall travel period.

Service to St. Pete/Clearwater will continue twice weekly on Sundays and Thursdays throughout the summer and, for the first time, extend into the fall months. In previous years, the route typically concluded in late summer before resuming later in the year.

Orlando-Sanford service will operate on Mondays and Fridays through the end of May. Beginning in June, the route increases to three weekly flights on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 15. After mid-August and during September, service returns to a twice-weekly Monday/Friday schedule before increasing to three weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting in October. Airport officials noted September 2026 is projected to be the busiest September schedule Allegiant has operated from HGR, with 24 flights planned.

Seasonal service to Myrtle Beach begins May 22 with flights on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 15. After that date, the route transitions to twice-weekly Monday and Friday service through Nov. 2.

Airport officials said the extended schedule provides travelers additional flexibility for summer and fall trip planning while maintaining HGR’s portfolio of leisure destinations.