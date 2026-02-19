Pittsburgh International Earns Universal Design Certification

Pittsburgh International Airport has been awarded Universal Design Certification from the University at Buffalo’s Center for Inclusive Design and Environmental Access (IDEA Center), becoming the first airport to receive the designation.

Airport officials said the certification recognizes PIT’s efforts to advance accessibility, inclusivity and human-centered design across its facilities. The IDEA Center’s program evaluates environments using seven universal design principles, including equitable use, flexibility, intuitive operation and perceptible information.

According to the evaluation, PIT achieved strong marks in areas such as wayfinding, lighting, mobility access and sensory inclusion.

Siri Betts-Sonstegard, senior vice president of experience and design at PIT, said the recognition reflects the airport’s long-term focus on creating an environment that supports independent travel for passengers of all abilities.

The certification aligns with recent passenger-focused improvements at the airport, including the redesigned Kids Play Area, which emphasizes inclusive and family-friendly design elements.

The IDEA Center, based at the University at Buffalo, develops and promotes inclusive design practices and evaluates facilities seeking Universal Design Certification.

Airport officials said PIT plans to continue working with advocacy groups, technology providers and community partners to further expand accessibility initiatives across the airport environment.