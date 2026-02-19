Springfield-Branson Airport Director Brian Weiler to Retire

Brian Weiler, director of Springfield-Branson National Airport, has announced plans to retire in summer 2026 after leading the airport since 2011.

Weiler informed the Airport Board of his decision during its Feb. 19 meeting, noting he will work to support a smooth leadership transition.

During his tenure, SGF more than doubled its airline passengers and nonstop destinations while completing more than $100 million in capital improvements. Major projects included development of an American Airlines maintenance base in 2021, expansion of the general aviation terminal in 2024 and multiple upgrades to the main airline terminal.

Weiler said workforce development and youth engagement in aviation have been among his most meaningful accomplishments. During his leadership, the airport became home to Ozarks Tech’s pilot and aircraft mechanic training programs as well as Springfield Public Schools’ Fly SPS initiative.

Weiler’s aviation career spans approximately 40 years, beginning as an air traffic controller in the U.S. Marine Corps. He later served as a private pilot, aeronautics administrator for the Missouri Department of Transportation and airport manager at four other airports before joining SGF.

City Manager David Cameron credited Weiler with guiding a period of significant growth and strengthening regional connectivity.

At 15 years in the role, Weiler ranks as the third-longest-serving airport director in Springfield’s history. The Airport Board said it will work with the City of Springfield to begin the process of selecting the airport’s next director.