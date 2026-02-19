Honolulu Airport Wiki Wiki Shuttle Adds Electric Transit Trams

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has added three electric transit trams to its Wiki Wiki Shuttle fleet as part of the State of Hawai‘i’s broader fleet electrification efforts.

Sustainability Partners delivered the MotoEV Electro Transit Buddy trams with trailers through the state’s fleet electrification contract. The vehicles will be used to transport domestic passengers between terminals and concourses as part of the airport’s free intra-airport shuttle service.

Airport officials said the new equipment supports on-airport mobility while advancing the state’s transition toward lower-emission ground transportation.

The project was implemented through Sustainability Partners’ Electric Vehicles as a Service (EVaaS) model, which bundles vehicle deployment, charging infrastructure coordination and ongoing maintenance support.

According to the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation, the upgraded fleet is intended to improve the passenger experience while reducing noise and emissions associated with older transport vehicles.

The new Wiki Wiki fleet includes three ADA-capable electric trams with trailers, coordinated charging infrastructure and integrated monitoring technology such as cameras and GPS to support operational visibility and safety.

Sustainability Partners said its EVaaS approach is designed to help public agencies adopt electric vehicles by addressing procurement, infrastructure and lifecycle management challenges associated with fleet electrification.