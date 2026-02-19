San Diego International Airport Sets Record With 25.3 Million Passengers in 2025

San Diego International Airport recorded its highest passenger volume on record in 2025, handling 25.32 million travelers across Terminals 1 and 2.

The total represents a 0.3 percent increase over 2024, the airport’s previous record year. Airport officials attributed the growth to expanded airline service, international traffic gains and the opening of the first phase of the new Terminal 1.

Airlines added or resumed 14 nonstop routes during the year. Alaska Airlines introduced service to multiple domestic destinations including Phoenix, Washington National, Chicago O’Hare, Denver, Medford and Sun Valley. Frontier Airlines added Austin and Salt Lake City, while Southwest Airlines expanded with service to Orlando, Fresno, Eugene and Omaha. International additions included KLM service to Amsterdam and Copa Airlines service to Panama City.

International passenger traffic grew 8 percent year over year, supported by the new long-haul routes and expanded service from Lufthansa and Japan Airlines.

The airport’s new Terminal 1 also contributed to the overall traffic gains. From October through December 2025, passenger volumes increased more than 11 percent compared with the same period in 2024 when the former Terminal 1 was still in operation. For the full year, Terminal 1 handled 9.68 million passengers, while Terminal 2 processed 15.64 million.

Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, said the record performance reflects both strong demand and the impact of ongoing terminal improvements and air service development.

Seventeen airlines currently serve SAN, providing nonstop connections to more than 85 destinations worldwide.