Capital One Landing Dining Concept Opens at LaGuardia Terminal B

LaGuardia Gateway Partners has opened the Capital One Landing at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B, introducing a new premium dining concept developed in collaboration with José Andrés Group.

The 12,500-square-foot venue is located on one of Terminal B’s skybridges and is designed to provide a restaurant-style experience within the terminal environment. The concept features Spanish-inspired cuisine, cocktails, wine and specialty coffee offerings.

According to project stakeholders, the new dining destination is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the terminal’s food and beverage program and overall passenger experience.

The space includes floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the airfield and Manhattan skyline, a large-scale mural by New York-based artist Amrita Marino, integrated power at seating areas, Wi-Fi connectivity and dedicated luggage storage spaces.

Capital One Landing is open to all travelers with a same-day boarding pass, subject to capacity. Complimentary access is available for eligible Capital One Venture X and Venture X Business primary cardholders, while other Capital One cardholders and general visitors may enter for a fee.

Omri Gainsburg, North America chief operating officer for Meridiam and chair of LaGuardia Gateway Partners’ board, said the opening reflects continued efforts to expand the range of passenger amenities within Terminal B.

Suzette Noble, CEO of LaGuardia Gateway Partners, said the concept aligns with the terminal’s broader strategy of positioning the airport environment as a hospitality-focused experience.

LaGuardia Airport officials noted the addition further builds on Terminal B’s food and beverage offerings as the airport continues its broader redevelopment program.