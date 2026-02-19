Volaris to Launch Newark–Puebla Nonstop Service

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and Volaris have announced new nonstop service between Newark Liberty International Airport and Puebla International Airport in Mexico.

The route, which will operate four times weekly, is scheduled to begin June 2 and represents the first nonstop connection between the New York-New Jersey region and Puebla.

According to the Port Authority, the new service expands international connectivity at Newark Liberty and adds another destination within Volaris’ growing U.S.–Mexico network. The route is expected to serve a mix of leisure, business and visiting friends and relatives (VFR) traffic.

Frank Radics, general manager of New Jersey airports for the Port Authority, said the new flight supports the agency’s broader strategy to expand global air service options from the region’s airports.

Holger Blankenstein, executive vice president at Volaris, said the route reflects the carrier’s focus on growing affordable cross-border connectivity between the United States and key Mexican markets.

Puebla, located about 80 miles southeast of Mexico City, is a major cultural, industrial and educational center in central Mexico. Airport officials noted the destination adds to Newark Liberty’s expanding international portfolio, following a record year for international traffic in 2025, when the airport handled 15.4 million international passengers.

The new service will depart Puebla at 10:50 p.m., arriving in Newark at 5:29 a.m., while flights from Newark will depart at 6:59 a.m. and arrive in Puebla at 10:15 a.m.

Volaris currently operates service from Newark Liberty to Guadalajara and San Salvador.