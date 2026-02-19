Porter Airlines Adds Austin Service, Shifts Chicago Flights to O’Hare

Porter Airlines is expanding its North American network with the addition of two airports and three routes, including new service to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and a move of its Chicago operations to O’Hare International Airport.

The carrier will launch year-round service between Toronto Pearson International Airport and Austin on May 21, operating five times weekly using Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

In Canada, Porter is introducing seasonal service between Ottawa and Deer Lake beginning June 10. The route will operate five times weekly and complements the airline’s existing Deer Lake service from Toronto Pearson and Halifax.

Porter is also shifting its Chicago service from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to Chicago O’Hare International Airport effective Sept. 1. The move replaces the airline’s current Midway Airport service and increases frequency to three daily flights using Dash 8-400 aircraft.

The airline said the change to O’Hare will provide passengers with access to Chicago’s primary hub airport and enable additional connecting opportunities through partner airlines. The shift also coincides with the upcoming opening of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection preclearance facility at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

Andrew Pierce, vice president of network planning and reporting for Porter Airlines, said the additions are intended to complement existing schedules and strengthen connectivity across the carrier’s North American network.

Airport officials in Austin, Chicago, Ottawa and Deer Lake noted the new and expanded service supports broader air service and connectivity goals for their respective regions.

Porter Airlines, headquartered in Toronto, operates a fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serving destinations across Canada, the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.