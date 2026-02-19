Tri-Cities Airport Sets Third Consecutive Annual Passenger Record

Tri-Cities Airport continued its growth trajectory in 2025, recording the highest passenger total in its history and marking the third consecutive year of record traffic.

A total of 975,372 passengers traveled through the Pasco, Washington, airport in 2025, an increase of more than 25,000 travelers compared with 949,110 passengers in 2024. Airport officials said the gains reflect sustained regional demand and expanded airline service.

PSC reported 494,829 enplanements in 2025, up from 478,016 the previous year. December was the airport’s busiest month, with 47,989 enplanements, driven in part by strong holiday travel demand.

Air service developments during the year contributed to the growth. Alaska Airlines launched new nonstop service to Hollywood Burbank in October and announced plans to begin service to Portland in June. United Airlines upgraded its nonstop Denver service to an Airbus A319 in April, while Delta Air Lines reintroduced the Airbus A319 on its Minneapolis–St. Paul route in May and added a fourth daily flight to Salt Lake City.

Airport Director Buck Taft said the continued traffic gains demonstrate both strong community support and increasing confidence from airline partners in the Tri-Cities market.

Tri-Cities Airport is the largest airport serving southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon and ranks as the third-largest commercial service airport in Washington state. The airport is served by Alaska, Allegiant, American, Delta and United.