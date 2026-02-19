American Airlines to Deploy A319 on Flagstaff–DFW Route

Flagstaff Airport will receive expanded airline capacity this summer as American Airlines plans to upgrade its Dallas Fort Worth service to a larger aircraft.

Beginning May 21, the carrier will replace the current CRJ700 operating between Flagstaff Airport (FLG) and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) with an Airbus A319. The change more than doubles seat capacity on the route and marks the first time a scheduled mainline aircraft will serve the northern Arizona airport.

The A319 will offer three cabin options, including First Class, Main Cabin Extra and Main Cabin seating, providing additional capacity and product choices for travelers.

Jordan Pack, American’s director of domestic network planning, said the aircraft upgrade is intended to expand access to Flagstaff through the airline’s largest hub. He noted the additional capacity will strengthen connectivity from markets across the airline’s network.

Flagstaff Airport Director Brian Gall said the move reflects continued demand growth in the region and the strength of the airport’s partnership with American Airlines. Gall added that sustained passenger demand has supported the case for increased service levels at the airport.

The A319 is scheduled to operate on the Flagstaff–DFW route from May 21 through Oct. 31, aligning with peak seasonal travel demand.